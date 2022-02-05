Woman hit by car, killed in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN — Sheboygan police said they are investigating after a woman was hit and killed by a car on Friday.

Police said the incident happened around 10:26 p.m. at the intersection of N. 14th Street and Michigan Avenue. When police arrived, they discovered a 62-year-old woman who had attempted to cross N 14th Street when she was hit by a vehicle traveling south. The driver of that vehicle is 26-years-old.

The 62-year-old woman was treated on scene and then taken to St. Nicholas Hospital where she died.

Officials said the 26-year-old stayed on the scene and cooperated with police.

Sheboygan police are still investigating, and they are asking anyone who saw the crash or has information on it to call the department at 920-459-3333.

