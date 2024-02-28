Watch Now
Woman found dead inside of a car in Walgreens parking lot

Posted at 9:41 PM, Feb 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-27 22:41:12-05

FRANKLIN, Wisc. — The Franklin Police Department is investigating a woman who they say was found inside a Walgreens parking lot.

Franklin Police say officers and fire department personnel were dispatched to the parking lot of a Wallgreens near 76th St. and Rawson Ave., on Monday, Feb. 26., around 10:12 a.m.

Police say the call was for an unresponsive female who was found alone inside a vehicle.

After police and fire personnel determined the woman was deceased, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

According to Franklin Police, at this time, the incident does not appear to be suspicious.

This remains an ongoing investigation and no other information will be released at this time.

