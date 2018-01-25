Woman falls overboard from Carnival cruise in Gulf of Mexico

NEW ORLEANS - A search is underway for a woman who fell overboard on a Carnival Triumph ship Sunday night.

According to Carnival, the 44-year-old woman was seen going overboard into the Gulf of Mexico on the second day of a five-day trip from New Orleans to Cozumel.

The ship contacted authorities and Carnival’s CARE Team is providing support and assistance to the guest’s family.

Mexican authorities relieved the ship of its search and rescue efforts Monday morning, when the trip to Cozumel resumed.

The Mexican authorities, in charge of the regional search and rescue efforts in this area, has assumed responsibility for the search and rescue activities.

As of Friday, she still has not been found.