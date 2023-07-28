Woman dead after Greenfield police officer accidentally ran her over

GREENFIELD, Wis. — A woman died after a Greenfield police officer accidentally ran her over Thursday evening. Police say she was lying in the street when it happened.

According to the Greenfield Police Department, police were called for a welfare check of a woman in the 5000 block of South 34th Street around 6:30 p.m.

"Unknown to the officer upon arrival, the female was lying in the roadway and the officer accidentally drove over the female," the department shared in a statement Friday.

TMJ4 A woman died after a Greenfield police officer accidentally ran her over Thursday, July 27, 2023. Police say she was lying in the street when it happened.

The officer called for an ambulance and rendered aid to the woman.

The 42-year-old Milwaukee woman was transported to the hospital with what was believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. However, she later died at the hospital.

The involved officer has been placed on administrative leave.

"The Greenfield Police Department values the life and well being of all our community members and we extend our deepest sympathies to the family on the loss of their loved one," the department said. "Our goal is to determine what happened and to ensure our policies, procedures, and training prevent a similar accident from happening again."

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team is investigating the incident and the Wisconsin State Patrol will reconstruct the accident scene.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office will also conduct an independent review of the case.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip