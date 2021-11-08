Woman dead, 2 injured following head-on crash in Kenosha County

SOMERS, Wis. — A woman is dead and two others are injured following a head-on crash in Kenosha County on Sunday.

Kenosha County officials responded to the 400 block of Green Bay Road around 7:20 p.m. in the Village of Somers.

Initial reports revealed a Buick turned southbound onto Green Bay Road from Old Green Bay Road into the northbound lanes. Deputies say the Buick was struck head-on by a Toyota Camry traveling northbound.

The operator of the Buick, a 71-year-old Kenosha woman, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials say. The front seat passenger of the Buick was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the driver of the Toyota Camry had minor injuries and was also transported to the hospital. The driver was the only occupant of the car.

Both vehicles suffered extensive damage and were towed from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau with any information regarding the crash at 262-605-5102.

