Woman captures theft of local Ulta Beauty store on camera, 1 of 3 to take place in a week

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — It's a crime trending across the country and now it's happening in Southeast Wisconsin. In just one week, three Ulta Beauty stores have been targeted in shoplifting schemes at three different locations: Mount Pleasant, Brookfield, and most recently, Menomonee Falls.

"It's disheartening to know that crime like this is happening in stores where we shop every day," said Molly Schultz.

Last week, Schultz was shopping inside an Ulta Beauty store in Brookfield when she saw an entire theft unfold before her very eyes.

"I was actually about to be on my way out the door when I saw two people walk in masked up. They just kind of looked like they were up to something," said Schultz. "The next thing I know, they're pulling out bags and they're just wiping house of the perfume on all of the shelves."

She pulled out her phone and captured video of the incident before the suspects ran out the door.

"​I stuck around and gave a report to the police. I sent the video to the manager and the officer that was there," said Schultz. "The manager, when it went down, had said that the Mount Pleasant store had gotten hit earlier."

In a statement, Eileen Ziesmer, Ulta's Vice President of Public Relations, said, "As our store footprint and brand awareness has grown, Ulta Beauty has increasingly become a target for these criminals. The 'always on' nature of social media makes these crimes that much more visible."

"Organized Retail Crime impacts manufacturers, consumers, employees and communities. As our assortment, store footprint and brand awareness have grown, Ulta Beauty has increasingly become a target for these criminals. The always on nature of social media makes these crimes that much more visible. The safety of our guests and associates is always our highest priority. Our policies and practices reflect the ever-evolving retail landscape to include a variety of best practices and trainings to ensure the safety of our guests and associates while working to mitigate threats. Additionally, our Loss Prevention team continues to partner with law enforcement and other retailers to address and close many complex cases, large and small, bringing criminals to justice."



— Eileen Ziesmer, Ulta Beauty VP of Public Relations



"​I definitely think social media has a negative influence on things like this," said Schultz. "Literally, the day before I was on TikTok and I had seen an Ulta getting robbed. People post it and see someone else do it and then think, 'oh, they got away with it, so now I can go do it.'"

Police haven't arrested anyone for the thefts as of yet. Ulta Beauty reps say their loss and prevention team is working closely with law enforcement and other retailers to close many complex cases and bring criminals to justice.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip