Woman battling cancer gets $5k surprise at work, 100th recipient

MILWAUKEE — When Karen Prittie’s boss at Egg & Flour restaurant asked her to step away from her kitchen prep duties for a surprise Saturday afternoon, she wasn’t sure what to think.

“I had no idea,” Prittie recalled. “I’m kind shocked and overwhelmed. It’s a good surprise.”

As her boss, Chef Adam Pawlak, directed her towards a group of people Prittie hadn’t seen before, all saying hello, she said she was nervous.

However she quickly learn what the fuss was all about.

After learning of his employee’s cancer diagnosis, earlier in the year, Pawlak partnered with the folks at the This Time Tomorrow Foundation to offer Prittie some needed support.

“She’s more deserving than anyone I can even think of,” Pawlak said. “She does everything she needs to do and more. She never complains she shows up.”



For more than ten years the Wisconsin-based foundation has been delivering Random Acts of Kindness (RAK) to people fighting all forms of cancer and in need of a little financial help.

Prittie is the foundation’s 100th recipient in 2023 with each receiving $5,000.

“This is something that never gets old,” Foundation Co-founder and President Cory Zimmerman said. “The shock in their eyes is so heartwarming.”

For Prittie, between missing shifts to make doctors appointments and having to dip into her savings as a result, she said it’s money that will make quite the impact.

She also said following Saturday’s surprise gift she’s feeling grateful for the support and optimistic about the future.

“I’m trying no to cry,” Prittie added. “There’s nothing like conquering fears all the time, on a regular basis to make you feel strong, like you can do anything."

This Time Tomorrow Foundation leaders said since 2011, they’ve raised about $3 million and delivered over 500 RAKs nationwide.

