Woman assaulted by guard at Kenosha County jail files civil lawsuit

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) -- A woman who was sexually assaulted by a guard at the Kenosha County jail has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit.

Katie Irving filed the suit Tuesday against Kenosha County, Sheriff David Beth and correctional officer Jonathan Kwiatkowski. Irving was on probation for drug charges and went to the jail to have her electronic monitor adjusted in July 2015 when Kwiatkowski assaulted her. He's serving a six-year prison term for sexual assault and misconduct in office.

The Journal Sentinel says the 31-year-old Irving is sharing her story amid the (hash)MeToo movement in which women are speaking up about sexual assault and misconduct to effect positive change and accountability.

Kenosha County Corporation Counsel Joseph Cardamone III says he has not yet seen the lawsuit.