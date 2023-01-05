Woman arrested for pointing gun in Sheboygan elementary school parking lot during dispute

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — A woman was arrested after pointing a gun at a man during a dispute in a Sheboygan elementary school parking lot on Wednesday.

According to the Sheboygan Police Department, officers responded to a reported disturbance around 8:45 a.m. Police say an incident between two drivers occurred near the Pigeon River and Etude Elementary School grounds. However, both drivers ended up in the parking lot.

A 28-year-old Sheboygan woman was taken into custody after pointing a firearm at a 44-year-old Sheboygan man while seated in her car. Police say she was arrested for possession of a firearm on school property, carrying a concealed weapon, and pointing a firearm at another person. Her firearm was seized.

The incident was not related to the school and no one was injured. Police say there was no threat to school safety and the school day proceeded as normal.

The woman was booked at the police department and released.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip