Woman arrested for driving under the influence with a 10-year-old in the vehicle, her 4th offense

RACINE — Racine police said a 42-year-old woman was arrested Thursday for her fourth OWI, and this time, she had a child in the vehicle with her.

Officers pulled Tracy Kennedy over on the Burlington bypass around 4:42 p.m. Thursday. She had been going 75 in a 55 mph zone with a 10-year-old child in the car with her.

When police approached her vehicle, they noticed she had red and glassy eyes, slurred speech, deliberative movements, and an odor of intoxicants. Police had Kennedy perform the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which Racine police said she did not complete.

Officers discovered she had three prior OWI's and placed her under arrest. She was taken to the Racine County Jail for an OWI, 4th offense with a minor in the vehicle.

Police said she is being held on a $1,710 bail and the child was turned over to family members.

