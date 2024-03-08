Woman accused of shooting security guard, 13-year-old at a roller rink scheduled to appear in court

The woman accused of shooting a 13-year-old boy and a security guard at a West Allis roller rink is scheduled to appear in court Friday.
31-year-old Ashley Jones is charged with injuring two people at Incredi-Roll in late February.
Prosecutors say Jones got into a fight, was kicked out of the premises, and then came back. When she did, prosecutors say Jones shot a security guard and a 13-year-old boy, who are both recovering from their injuries.
Jones's hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m.
