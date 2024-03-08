Woman accused of shooting security guard, 13-year-old at a roller rink scheduled to appear in court

The woman accused of shooting a 13-year-old boy and a security guard at a West Allis roller rink is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

31-year-old Ashley Jones is charged with injuring two people at Incredi-Roll in late February.

Prosecutors say Jones got into a fight, was kicked out of the premises, and then came back. When she did, prosecutors say Jones shot a security guard and a 13-year-old boy, who are both recovering from their injuries.

Jones's hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip