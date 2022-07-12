Wizarding Night returns to the Milwaukee County Zoo on July 27

MILWAUKEE — Returning for another year, the popular Wizarding Night will be on Wednesday, July 27 at the Milwaukee County Zoo!

For those who’ve always wanted to experience an adventure at Hogwarts, this fun event can help you get pretty close.

Wizarding Night will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event will take during Sunset Zoofari and will feature a performance by Dirty Boogie at the Flamingo Gazebo.

Guests will also be able to enjoy music from other popular Milwaukee bands, and be surrounded by their favorite animals.

While you’re there, grab your wand and your best costumes to participate in the costume contest. You can also play a little Harry Potter trivia and grab some food and drinks.

The activities will be included in the Sunset Zoofari reduced admission rate:

Adults: $10.50

Juniors (ages 3-12): $8

Children (2 and under): Free

VIP ticket holders will be able to enjoy a screening of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, a commemorative Zoo Wizarding mug, an enchanting sweet treat, access to the Sunset Zoofari activities, and other goodies. The movie will be shown in Caribou Field at dusk. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs to sit on. VIP tickets are limited and all tickets are non-refundable.

VIP tickets must be pre-purchased online to attend the event and will be not available to purchase after 5 p.m. on July 27. Zoological Society members will receive 15% off on VIP tickets using the code swishandflick along with their membership number.

Animals will be outdoors until dusk. All animal buildings, except for the Aviary, will be open until 8:45 p.m.

Carry-ins of alcoholics beverages will not be allowed. The event will be held rain or shine. Check the Zoo's Facebook page for location updates.

For more information, click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip