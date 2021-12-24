With no snow, Wisconsinites hit the slopes to get into the Christmas spirit

FRANKLIN, Wisc. — Wisconsinites have been experiencing above average weather and it doesn't make it feel like Christmas Eve outside. So, some folks are turning to The Rock Snowpark to get in the spirit.

Ubah Ali The Rock Snowpark

While The Rock Snowpark was packed Friday morning with people hitting the slopes, that wasn't the case just a week ago, and that's mainly due to the weather.

"Summer came back for a couple days where it kind of melted most of our snow away so we shut down for a week," said Riley May, General Manager at The Rock Snowpark.

Riley said to make up for Mother Nature not providing a white Christmas, they’re doing it themselves.

"We have tower mounted snow guns all around the hill and with portable snow guns we can place where we need to and as soon as temperature allows, we can fire those up and start making snow."

So,that makes the Snowpark one of the few places in Southeast Wisconsin people can go to get in the Christmas spirit.

"We have people that come because there is no snow in their back yard, and they just want to make a snow angel," May said. "It brings joy to some people like me because this is the only snow," Wyatt Goestch added.

Ubah Ali Goestch family at The Rock Snowpark



The Goestch family hit the slopes Friday morning, and they didn't expect it to be so warm.

"I think we overdressed today actually which is an odd feeling," Michelle Goetch laughed. "Normally it's great. I think it's a little sloppy today just because of the warm weather."

Ultimately, Riley and his team say they are prepared to beat the heat and keep the snow on the slopes for all to enjoy.

