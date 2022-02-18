WisDOT honors 62 State Patrol employees for lifesaving efforts, public service

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) said they are honoring 62 Wisconsin State Patrol employees for their lifesaving efforts and extraordinary public service.

WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson, Superintendent Burrell and Governor Tony Evers recognized the award recipients during a virtual awards ceremony Thursday evening.

“Whether enforcing our traffic laws and sharing information about the importance of safe driving, developing new transportation initiatives and services, helping folks get to work safely each day, or keeping traffic and the freight that our state’s key industries depend on flowing, State Patrol employees play a critical role in the safety of our people, our communities, and our state every day,” Gov. Evers said.

Officials say some of the awards recognize those who saved lives or put themselves in physical danger, while others were acknowledged for accomplishments that made Wisconsin's public services more efficient.

“The State Patrol embodies the highest standards of professionalism and service. Those employees who’ve gone above and beyond to patrol our state’s highways, develop safety initiatives and streamline services are indispensable,” Secretary Thompson said.

Award recipients are nominated by their peers annually. WisDOT says sworn officers and civilian employees are honored across all sections of the division of State Patrol.

"We all share the pride in our hearts as we recognize the exceptional individuals who have carried out their duties under extraordinary circumstances. Through these acts and achievements, you have made Wisconsin a safer and better place,” Wisconsin State Patrol Superintendent Anthony Burrell said.

According to WisDOT, below is the full list of the 62 recipients:

