WisDOT honors 62 State Patrol employees for lifesaving efforts, public service

Posted at 9:40 PM, Feb 17, 2022
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) said they are honoring 62 Wisconsin State Patrol employees for their lifesaving efforts and extraordinary public service.

WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson, Superintendent Burrell and Governor Tony Evers recognized the award recipients during a virtual awards ceremony Thursday evening.

“Whether enforcing our traffic laws and sharing information about the importance of safe driving, developing new transportation initiatives and services, helping folks get to work safely each day, or keeping traffic and the freight that our state’s key industries depend on flowing, State Patrol employees play a critical role in the safety of our people, our communities, and our state every day,” Gov. Evers said.

Officials say some of the awards recognize those who saved lives or put themselves in physical danger, while others were acknowledged for accomplishments that made Wisconsin's public services more efficient.

“The State Patrol embodies the highest standards of professionalism and service. Those employees who’ve gone above and beyond to patrol our state’s highways, develop safety initiatives and streamline services are indispensable,” Secretary Thompson said.

Award recipients are nominated by their peers annually. WisDOT says sworn officers and civilian employees are honored across all sections of the division of State Patrol.

"We all share the pride in our hearts as we recognize the exceptional individuals who have carried out their duties under extraordinary circumstances. Through these acts and achievements, you have made Wisconsin a safer and better place,” Wisconsin State Patrol Superintendent Anthony Burrell said.

According to WisDOT, below is the full list of the 62 recipients:

Lifesaving Award

OfficerPost
Inspector Teresa Burchard [wisconsindot.gov]DeForest
Trooper Matthew Chambers [wisconsindot.gov]Tomah
Trooper Cody Digre [wisconsindot.gov]Tomah
Trooper Cameron Doute [wisconsindot.gov]Fond du Lac
Trooper Philip Goldman [wisconsindot.gov]Eau Claire
Trooper Joshua Helmer [wisconsindot.gov]Fond du Lac
Trooper Daniel Hester [wisconsindot.gov]Fond du Lac
Trooper Christina Holtz [wisconsindot.gov]Tomah
Trooper Carson Konkol [wisconsindot.gov]Tomah
Trooper George Negron [wisconsindot.gov]Wausau
Trooper Kevin Powell [wisconsindot.gov]Fond du Lac
Trooper Daniel Restrepo [wisconsindot.gov]Wausau
Trooper Ryan Roth [wisconsindot.gov]Eau Claire
Trooper Christopher Saraniecki [wisconsindot.gov]Spooner
Trooper Kory Schultz [wisconsindot.gov]Fond du Lac
Inspector Joseph Stephens [wisconsindot.gov]Waukesha

Lifesaving Effort Award

OfficerPost
Inspector Teresa Burchard [wisconsindot.gov]DeForest
Trooper Danny Daniels [wisconsindot.gov]Waukesha
Trooper Jeffrey Hoffman [wisconsindot.gov]DeForest
Inspector Brandon Howell [wisconsindot.gov]Wausau
Trooper Robert Liddell [wisconsindot.gov]Eau Claire
Trooper David Meredith [wisconsindot.gov]Wausau
Trooper Zachary Mulholland [wisconsindot.gov]Spooner
Trooper Daniel Restrepo [wisconsindot.gov]Eau Claire
Trooper Kyle Scott [wisconsindot.gov]Wausau
Trooper Trevin Szulczewski [wisconsindot.gov]Wausau
Trooper Robert Unruh [wisconsindot.gov]Eau Claire

Unit Citation

Production Support Unit
Section Chief David Harvey [wisconsindot.gov]
Inspector Mark Fetzer [wisconsindot.gov]
Geoffrey Grant [wisconsindot.gov]
Scott Jennings [wisconsindot.gov]
Brian Kalinoski [wisconsindot.gov]
Inspector Travis Lauer [wisconsindot.gov]
Jennifer Mobley [wisconsindot.gov]
Inspector Thomas Tweedy [wisconsindot.gov]
James Larson [wisconsindot.gov]
Jacob Berger [wisconsindot.gov]
Peter Blankenheim [wisconsindot.gov]
Christine Goede [wisconsindot.gov]
Fleet Installation Center
Trooper Brandon Ferrell [wisconsindot.gov]
Benjamin Hoffman [wisconsindot.gov]
Shelly Hughes [wisconsindot.gov]
Shawn Murphy [wisconsindot.gov]
Brandyn Rein [wisconsindot.gov]
Jacob Rein [wisconsindot.gov]
John Scherbert [wisconsindot.gov]

Special Recognition

​Award​Award recipient​Post
Commendable ServiceJessica Bader [wisconsindot.gov]Headquarters
Commendable ServiceLt. Col. David Fish [wisconsindot.gov]Headquarters
Meritorious ServiceTrooper David Heinisch [wisconsindot.gov]Waukesha
Meritorious ServiceTrooper Alexander Polizzi [wisconsindot.gov]Waukesha
Meritorious ServiceTrooper Cody Rahn [wisconsindot.gov]Waukesha
Meritorious ServiceTrooper Ryan Roth [wisconsindot.gov]Eau Claire
Meritorious ServiceTrooper Briant Russell [wisconsindot.gov]DeForest
Meritorious ServiceTrooper Keegan Williams [wisconsindot.gov]Waukesha
Innovation and ExcellenceSection Chief David Harvey [wisconsindot.gov]Headquarters
Innovation and ExcellenceDarlene Schwartz [wisconsindot.gov]Headquarters
Innovation and ExcellenceLt. Daniel Steele [wisconsindot.gov]Retired
Innovation and ExcellenceLaura Vande Hey [wisconsindot.gov]Headquarters
Superintendent’s CommendationTrooper Scott Darin [wisconsindot.gov]Waukesha
Superintendent’s CommendationTrooper Christina Holtz [wisconsindot.gov]Tomah
Superintendent’s Commendation (2)Trooper Justin Temperly [wisconsindot.gov]DeForest
Superintendent’s CommendationTrooper Logan Christel [wisconsindot.gov]Fond du Lac
Superintendent’s Star of RecognitionSgt. John Heffernan [wisconsindot.gov]Retired

Employees of the Year

​Award​Award recipient​Post
Dispatcher of the YearDispatcher Colleen Keough [wisconsindot.gov]Fond du Lac
Inspector of the YearInspector Josh Maurer [wisconsindot.gov]Eau Claire
Civilian Employee of the YearInvestigator Paul Schilling [wisconsindot.gov]Headquarters
Trooper of the YearTrooper Allen Vick [wisconsindot.gov]Waukesha

