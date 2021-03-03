WisDOT announces $1.7 million to support Komatsu facility in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced the new Milwaukee manufacturing facility and headquarters of Komatsu Mining Corp. will be supported by two Transportation Economic Assistance (TEA) grants totaling in $1.7 million.

One grant supports the construction of a railroad spur to provide rail access to Komatsu’s new facility in Milwaukee’s Harbor District. The second grant supports the reconstruction of a section of Kinnickinnic Ave. to allow trucks to access the Komatsu site.

“We appreciate the partnerships that are moving these projects forward. They are examples of how strategic transportation investments can support job growth and strengthen our economy,” Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said. “It is great to see the progress at the Komatsu development, and the rail and roadway projects are a significant part of that.”

In addition to the TEA grants, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation has authorized Komatsu to receive up to $59.5 million in state tax credits.

“Transportation is vital to manufacturers like Komatsu, and to Wisconsin’s other important industry sectors,” Governor Tony Evers said. “When we improve Wisconsin’s transportation infrastructure, we help our state’s businesses be more competitive. That improves the economy and makes life better for all of us.”

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip