OAK CREEK, Wis. — A 24-year-old man wanted for the murder of a Milwaukee man was arrested on July 6 after 10 weeks on the run.

Kenneth Twyman, one of Wisconsin's most wanted, has been charged with first-degree reckless homicide (use of a dangerous weapon) and possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent.

According to a criminal complaint, on April 15, Twyman allegedly shot and killed a man outside of a Quick Mart.

According to 620WTMJ, Twyman was arrested near 13th and Drexel in Oak Creek by U.S. Marshals. Police say firearms and narcotics were found in the residence at the time of his arrest. He was turned over to the Milwaukee Police Department.

If convicted, Twyman faces a maximum of 70 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.

