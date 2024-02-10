Wisconsin's Luke Fickell set for year two, while MU prepares for National Marquette Day

Wisconsin football head coach Luke Fickell in town for the annual Big Red Rally. And the leader of the Badgers admits after his first season in Madison, he has a much better grip on what is needed going forward.

I think in the first year it's so general you're trying to do everything," Wisconsin Head Football Coach Luke Fickell says. "And don't get me wrong. We gotta improve in every area. But I think now sitting here? I feel like there's a better focus on all the things that we need to do. And then particular, I'm talking about on the field and in the building of the program. So, in some ways there's not a comfort level but you have a better idea, at least I have a greater idea of the things that we need to attack."

National Marquette Day is Saturday, with the Golden Eagles taking on St. John's. Chase Ross fought through a shoulder injury he suffered a month ago, to play in the last two games.

"It was difficult at times," Marquette Guard Chase Ross says. "I mean I had some setbacks mentally. But the coaches and players were all around me so I mean, that's why I came back earlier than expected and I did what I did."

And the Wisconsin Badgers hope to break a three game losing streak at Rutgers Saturday morning, with tip time at 11 A.M.



