Wisconsin's Ice Age Trail named one of the top 10 long-distance hikes in U.S.

Wisconsin's Ice Age Trail was recently named one of the top 10 long-distance hikes in the country, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Lonely Planet gave a shout out to the Ice Age Trail on its list of best long-distance hikes on May 3. The trail made the list for its 1,200-mile length and because it is a "trip that traces millions of years of rock formations."

"This 1200-mile historic trail in Wisconsin was carved by nature’s glacial forces," Lonely Planet said. "Every step takes you back millions of years, when ice up to two miles thick sculpted the landscape. From the shores of Lake Michigan to one of the tributaries of the mighty Mississippi River, the trail winds, turns and curves its way through forest, grasslands and rocky outcroppings."

According to Lonely Planet, it would take eight to 12 weeks to get through the Ice Age Trail.

The DNR said the Ice Age Trail is one of only 11 National Scenic Trails and travels through 30 counties in the state. It stretches from the border of Minnesota to the shores of Lake Michigan.

