Wisconsin DOJ's threat reporting system has received over 3K tips since 2020 launch

Posted at 8:22 PM, May 25, 2022
Wisconsin's Department of Justice launched a "Speak Up, Speak Out" threat reporting system in 2020.

In the nearly two years since then, more than 3,500 tips have come in. This includes bullying, child abuse, and sexual assault tips.

Of those, 51 were in reference to planned school attacks. This gives state investigators, local school officials, and law enforcement a chance to intervene and prevent possible violence.

The system also received 129 suicide threats and 27 self-harm tips.

You can report a tip by calling the hotline at 1-800-697-8761 you can stay anonymous.

Click here to learn more.

