Wisconsin’s Black Chamber of Commerce invests in Black-owned restaurants

MILWAUKEE — Twisted Plants co-owner Arielle Hawthorne started her business in a food truck. Four years later, she’s on her way to a third brick-and-mortar location and she’s looking to Wisconsin’s Black Chamber of Commerce (WBCC) for help.

Following the success of the customer service training pilot program, the chamber is once again investing in local entrepreneurs kicking off Black Restaurant Month.

“That is how you retain your customers, and you are able to grow,” she said. “Most people probably won’t come back if they have a poor customer experience no matter how good the food is.”

Hawthorne is one of six Black business owners participating in the group’s customer service training program, which offers anything from marketing tips to patron role plays.

In addition, by working directly with the participating business owners, WBCC will be giving out $25 vouchers, for the six restaurants, with a QR code to encourage customers to share what they think of their dining experience.

These are the participating restaurants:

Perkins Boyz on the Grill 6818 -22 W Brown Deer Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53223

Rise and Grind Cafe 2737 N Doctor M.L.K. Jr Dr, Milwaukee, Wi. 53212

Mr. B’s 8617 W Brown Deer Rd Milwaukee, WI 53224

Coffee Makes You Black 2803 N Teutonia Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53208

Twisted Plants 1233 E Brady St Milwaukee, WI 53202

Skybox 2213 N Doctor M.L.K. Jr Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53216

The vouchers will be handed out at WBCC community events throughout the year. The chamber has already given out over one thousand vouchers to the restaurants of previous program participants.

