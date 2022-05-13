Wisconsinite's homemade desserts to be served in Bucks owner's suite during Game 6

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks owner's suite will be treated with cookies and cakesicles from a one-woman business during tonight's game against the Celtics.

MK Drayna is the owner of Whisk Chick, a one-woman bakery here in Milwaukee and she just secured the deal of a lifetime with the Milwaukee Bucks.

According to an Instagram post from Drayna, her cookies and cakesicles will be served in the Bucks owner's suite during tonight's game, and all home games, along with her company's information.

"I love calling Milwaukee my home and I’m SO lucky to be supported here as a one-woman business," Drayna wrote in her Instagram post. "I still can’t believe this is real. I’m so extremely thankful for the opportunity to offer Whisk Chick products in the Fiserv Forum during Bucks games!"

The 'About Me' section of Whisk Chick's website says Drayna found her passion for baking in high school. She went on to graduate from MATC with an associate degree in baking and pastry arts.

She has professional experience in plated restaurant desserts, french pastry, chocolate work, and artisan bread, among other things.

Congratulations, MK!

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip