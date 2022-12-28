Wisconsinites enjoy the thaw after a holiday freeze

MILWAUKEE, WI — After six days and more than 140 hours, Milwaukee is finally thawing out.

Temperatures climbed above freezing Wednesday morning and topped out in the mid-40s during the afternoon. That was the perfect weather for parents and kids to head over to Red Arrow Park in downtown Milwaukee.

The ice rink was filled with dozens of skaters – both pros and first-timers. Eleven-year-old Akanna was out with her family enjoying what she could before school starts back up next week.

“We just planned it, and it’s really fun to ice skate,” she said.

Temperatures are expected to climb just above 50° tomorrow – a fact that many were excited about. It’s a warm way to kick off 2023!

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip