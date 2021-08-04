Watch
Wisconsin wildlife officials propose 130-wolf limit for fall hunt

Gary Kramer/AP
FILE - This April 18, 2008, file photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife shows a gray wolf. As many as one-third of Wisconsin's gray wolves likely died at the hands of humans in the months after the federal government announced removal of legal protections, according to a study released Monday, July 5, 2021. (AP Photo/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Gary Kramer, File)
Posted at 3:21 PM, Aug 04, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin wildlife officials are proposing limiting the number of wolves hunters can kill this fall to 130 animals.

The state Department of Natural Resources' recommendation comes after a judge forced the department to launch a season in February.

Hunters killed 218 wolves in just four days, blowing past their quota of 119 animals. The next wolf season is set to begin in November.

DNR officials said in a memo to the department's board last week that they want to take a conservative approach to the fall hunt because they're not sure what impact the February season had on the wolf population. The board is scheduled to consider the recommendation at a meeting Aug. 11 in Milwaukee.

