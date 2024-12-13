Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Santa's Christmas Cavalcade, A Christmas Carol and Breakfast with Santa

It is Friday, and many of you are planning things to do this weekend.

Here are some of the events happening in Southeast Wisconsin.

Friday you and the family can take a trip with Santa and Mrs. Claus on Santa's Christmas Cavalcade. It's a festive route through Downtown Milwaukee riding atop a vintage fire truck. The cavalcade departs from the Milwaukee Public Market at 5:15 p.m.

'A Christmas Carol' continues at The Pabst Theater. The beloved story of Ebenezer Scrooge discovering it is never too late to change. There is a showing Friday at 7 p.m., two showings Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and two more on Sunday at 12 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

In Pewaukee, you can drive through Christmas lights from the comfort of your heated car. Country Christmas is at The Ingleside Hotel and runs through January 1.

This is also the second weekend for Breakfast with Santa at The Pfister Hotel. You have to book online for this magical experience. Children ages 3 to 10 are $35 and kids 2 and under are free.

