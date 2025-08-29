Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Harley Fest, Third Ward Art Fair, Labor Day Festival and more!

Milwaukee is offering a full lineup of events this Labor Day weekend, from motorcycle celebrations to art festivals and live music performances.

Harley-Davidson Museum Kicks Off Weekend

The Harley-Davidson Museum kicks off the weekend festivities with events running from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. all weekend.

The museum will feature live music, food, drinks, and the annual Big Unit Poker Run. Visitors can also take advantage of discounts at the outlet store and enjoy outdoor activities.

Art Festival in the Third Ward

Art enthusiasts can head to the Third Ward on Saturday and Sunday, where more than 200 artists will line Broadway with paintings, ceramics, and other works.

The street festival will also include food, drinks, and live music.

All White Soul & R&B Concert Sunday Night

Sunday night brings the first annual All White Soul & R&B Concert at Perkins Private Event Venue from 6 to 11:30 p.m. Performers, including Joe Jordan, Elle Rene,e and Terry Jeanes Jr. will take the stage.

Tickets are available online for $25.

Labor Day Festival Monday

The weekend concludes Monday with the Milwaukee Area Labor Council's Labor Day Festival at Henry Maier Festival Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event will feature live music, kids’ activities, wrestling, a car show, and more.

