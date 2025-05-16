Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Brewers game, Alan Jackson's final tour stop, Bloody Mary Fest, and more!

Milwaukee and Racine are buzzing with activities this weekend, from sports and music to food and drink festivals.
Brewers vs. Twins Border Rivalry Series
The Brewers return to American Family Field for a border rivalry series against the Minnesota Twins. Friday is also Star Wars Night at the ballpark, with fans able to get a Jedi Jackson Chourio bobblehead with a special ticket purchase.
Alan Jackson Farewell Tour at Fiserv Forum
Country music legend Alan Jackson will perform at Fiserv Forum on Saturday in the final stop of his farewell tour. The "Last Call: One More for the Road Tour" will feature songs that "made me who I am," Jackson said. Health issues have forced the singer to end his touring career.
Racine Zoo Bloody Mary Fest
The Racine Zoo hosts Bloody Mary Fest on Saturday, where visitors can sample Racine's best Bloody Marys along the lakefront while enjoying entertainment.
The $40 ticket includes food and beer chasers, with $25 nonalcoholic options available.
Lakefront Brewery Maifest 2025
Lakefront Brewery will celebrate Maifest 2025 on Sunday, focusing on gluten-free offerings. All 30 vendors will feature gluten-free food items alongside Lakefront's gluten-free beers.
For cheese curd enthusiasts, a special express lane will be available.
