Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: A Christmas Carol, Elf: The Musical, Milwaukee Krampusnacht, and more

'Tis the season for holiday events in southeast Wisconsin! Whether you're in the mood for a classic Dickens tale, a modern Will Ferrell-inspired tale, or something in-between, Adriana Mendez has you covered.

Check out her roundup of weekend events below:

Annual Pfister Tree Lighting Ceremony

The Pfister Hotel

424 E. Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Blippi: Join The Band Tour!

The Riverside Theater

116 W. Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53203

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Marcus Performing Arts Center

Todd Wehr Theater,

929 N. Water Street, Milwaukee,

The Muppet Christmas Carol: Film with Orchestra

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

Bradley Symphony Center, 212 W. Wisconsin Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

‘Twas the Night Before... by Cirque du Soleil

Miller High Life Theatre

500 W. Kilbourn Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53203

A Christmas Carol

Pabst Theater

144 E. Wells Street,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

ELF The Musical

Marcus Performing Arts Center

Uihlein Hall, 929 N. Water Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Watch: Adriana Mendez's weekend events report is jam-packed this week:

Weekend events: A Christmas Carol, Elf The Musical, Milwaukee Krampusnacht, more

SATURDAY

Blackity Black Holiday Market 2024

Turner Hall Ballroom

1040 N. Vel R. Phillips Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Milwaukee Makers Market

Discovery World

500 N. Harbor Drive,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

SUNDAY

Milwuwaukee Krampusnacht

917 W Juneau Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53233

