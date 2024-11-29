Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: A Christmas Carol, Elf: The Musical, Milwaukee Krampusnacht, and more

'Tis the season for holiday events in southeast Wisconsin! Whether you're in the mood for a classic Dickens tale, a modern Will Ferrell-inspired tale, or something in-between, Adriana Mendez has you covered.
Check out her roundup of weekend events below:
Annual Pfister Tree Lighting Ceremony
The Pfister Hotel
424 E. Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Blippi: Join The Band Tour!
The Riverside Theater
116 W. Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53203
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Marcus Performing Arts Center
Todd Wehr Theater,
929 N. Water Street, Milwaukee,
The Muppet Christmas Carol: Film with Orchestra
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
Bradley Symphony Center, 212 W. Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
‘Twas the Night Before... by Cirque du Soleil
Miller High Life Theatre
500 W. Kilbourn Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53203
A Christmas Carol
Pabst Theater
144 E. Wells Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
ELF The Musical
Marcus Performing Arts Center
Uihlein Hall, 929 N. Water Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Watch: Adriana Mendez's weekend events report is jam-packed this week:
SATURDAY
Blackity Black Holiday Market 2024
Turner Hall Ballroom
1040 N. Vel R. Phillips Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Milwaukee Makers Market
Discovery World
500 N. Harbor Drive,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
SUNDAY
Milwuwaukee Krampusnacht
917 W Juneau Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53233
