Wisconsin vs. Lake Superior State to headline 'Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off' at Fiserv Forum

Posted at 3:53 PM, Jul 18, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin vs. Lake Superior State and Massachusetts vs. Clarkson are the match-ups for the second annual Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off at Fiserv Forum this winter.

The event will be on Dec. 28 and Dec. 29. The semifinal winners will meet for the title on Thursday, preceded by the consolation game.

The event's schedule is as followed:

Semifinal Doubleheader: December 28 - 4 p.m.
UMass vs. Clarkson
Wisconsin vs. Lake Superior State

Championship Doubleheader: December 29 - 4 p.m.
Consolation Game
Championship Game

Tickets are on sale now. Single-day and two-day ticket packages are available here.

