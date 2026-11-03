Wisconsin voters share what's bringing them to the polls this Election Day

Voters across southeastern Wisconsin headed to the polls Tuesday, sharing what matters most to them — from the economy and the governor’s race to the importance of voting and tradition.

For Jean Marie Ruehl of Brookfield, voting is a family affair.

"When I was young and growing up, my grandmother instilled in us the privilege it was to vote, and I take that very seriously," Ruehl said.

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What's bringing Wisconsin voters to the polls this Election Day

Ruehl votes in Brookfield, but joined her daughter in Pewaukee, where she watched her grandchildren while her daughter cast her ballot.

She said the importance of voting goes back generations.

"People died to give us that right," she added, becoming emotional. "I'm gonna cry. It's really important."

Ruehl was among voters across southeastern Wisconsin casting ballots in an election featuring a closely watched race for Wisconsin governor, along with congressional, state legislative, and local contests.

Democrat David Crowley, Milwaukee County executive, is facing Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany for the state's top job.

Many voters said the governor's race is their biggest priority, pointing to issues like affordability and safety.

"I think the economy is the big deal," Linda Carey, of Pewaukee, said.

"We're a double-income, no-kids household, but the prices of everything are ridiculous," Linda said.

Rick Carey also shared his concerns about the war involving Iran.

"I'm former military, but I'm not for this Iranian war," he said.

But Ruehl said voters should pay attention to races farther down the ballot, too.

"I think government starts with your city alderman," she said. "You've got to vote on all the little races because they all make a difference."

Three proposed amendments to the Wisconsin Constitution are also on the ballot.

"I know it's not pushed like a presidential election, but me and all my friends have been pushing everyone to get out and vote today," Daniel Turnbull of Milwaukee said.

Thousands of voters cast ballots before Election Day.

The City of Milwaukee's early vote tally showed 36,110 in-person ballots were cast during early voting. The City of Waukesha reported 11,369 absentee ballots returned.

For Ruehl, the importance of voting is something she hopes the next generation carries forward.

"It's not a gift I take lightly," she said.

This story was reported on-air by Kaylee Staral and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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