Wisconsin voters reflect on historic Supreme Court election

Voters are reflecting on a spring election that reshaped politics in Wisconsin. The ideology of the state's Supreme Court has flipped from conservative to liberal.

There was a common theme among voters TMJ4 spoke with. Carole Meekins was in Milwaukee and Brookfield to see how the results are impacting voters.

22-year-old Romy McKinley of Janesville hopes a victory by Janet Protasiewicz is a victory for women's rights.

"I feel it's really important women have autonomy to their bodies."

At Capitol Cafe and Pancake House in Brookfield, diners enjoyed their homestyle meals, but the topic of the election was as hot as lunch platters. Charlie Munson was happy with the election

results, but unhappy with the negative ads.

"I've been appalled with the TV ads and the amount of money spent."

Judy Helmer of Waukesha echoes Munson's sentiment.

"I really didn't prefer any candidate. I was not happy with the way they were advertising themselves to me. I don't want to hear negative ads ever, " she exclaims.

Lyle Helmer wanted Dan Kelly to win Tuesday. He worries about mixing politics with the Supreme Court race.

"When we think of the Supreme Court, we like to think there's no one party in charge. In my opinion, it should be based on the law. You take the facts of the case and decide on what you interpret the law to be."

A lot of people are hoping for a return of civility and kindness in all elections. They have serious concerns about our democracy.

Munson shares, "I've got children and grandchildren and I'm not eager for their world."

Helmer shared, "What's going to be happening for them? What kind of world will it be for them? It's really scary."

