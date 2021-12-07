Wisconsin veterans receive service dogs as part of American Warrior Initiative' nation-wide event

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — On Tuesday American Warrior Initiative, the non-profit arm of Fairway Mortgage, surprised 16 veterans across the country with service dogs at no cost. Army Veteran Andrew Sabin was one of two Wisconsin veterans honored in the ceremony and was surprised with his new service dog, Harmony.

"It's surreal, kind of like a dream come true kind of thing," Sabin said about meeting Harmony.

Sabin served in the Army from 2004-2008, including a 15-month tour in Afghanistan where many members of his unit were lost. Sabin said he's been searching for a service dog for 13 years.

Since transitioning back to civilian life, just a trip outside of his home can often feel overwhelming.

"You always feel like you have to watch your back," Sabin said. "It took me awhile to find my place again."

Now Harmony will sit right by his side to help him navigate everyday life.

"With a service animal it will give me the confidence of wanting to go out in public and not have to worry about all the little details," Sabin said.

According to a recent study from Purdue University, service dogs help to reduce symptoms of PTSD and depression in veterans. Service dogs also help when it comes to mental and emotional well-being, and can help veterans perform better at work.

With the 16 pairs made on Tuesday, American Warrior Initiative has connected 100 veterans with service dogs just this year alone.

"Being able to be part of that and give back to military personnel, and hopefully save the lives of some veterans, and really make a difference in their lives is a true blessing and honor," said Fairway Mortgage Branch Manager Lori Jasicki.

13 of the service dogs given to veterans on Tuesday were in honor of the 13 military personnel who lost their lives in Afghanistan during the exit in August.

"It's quite an honor, you know. Now I want to try and find out as much as I can about that person that passed away and try to do everything in honor of them," said Sabin.

Veterans looking for support, including those in need of a service dog, you can apply online with the American Warrior Initiative.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip