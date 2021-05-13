Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wisconsin veterans homes would get $10 million boost

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
UniversalImagesGroup
<p>State Capitol, Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by: Universal Images Group via Getty Images)</p>
DNR board set to vote on final land sale
Posted at 2:46 PM, May 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-13 15:46:49-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin veterans homes would have a $10 million emergency fund they could tap for future emergencies, like a pandemic or natural disaster, under a proposal approved by the Legislature’s budget committee.

The Republican-authored plan approved unanimously Thursday will be included in the state budget the full Legislature will consider this summer. It must also be signed by Gov. Tony Evers before becoming law.

Republicans say the money would be available for the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs to use at their discretion. The department is in charge of three veterans homes in the state that is home to about 1,000 people.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

milwaukee tonight

Watch "Milwaukee Tonight" weekdays at 6:30 p.m. on TMJ4