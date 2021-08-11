Watch
Wisconsin to set fall wolf limit after runaway spring hunt

Gary Kramer/AP
FILE - This April 18, 2008, file photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife shows a gray wolf. As many as one-third of Wisconsin's gray wolves likely died at the hands of humans in the months after the federal government announced removal of legal protections, according to a study released Monday, July 5, 2021. (AP Photo/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Gary Kramer, File)
Posted at 2:54 PM, Aug 11, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wildlife officials in Wisconsin are considering adopting a 130-animal limit for this fall's wolf hunt.

The Department of Natural Resources' vote Wednesday in Milwaukee figures to be contentious after conservationists complained hunters killed far too many wolves during a rushed spring season in February.

The Trump administration removed wolves from the endangered species list in January, triggering a Wisconsin law that requires the DNR to hold a hunt between November and February.

The DNR was planning to hold a season in November but a hunter advocacy group won a court order forcing the department to hold a season in February. DNR Deputy Secretary Todd Ambs told the board Wednesday that the state was pushed into having "a rushed, ill-advised hunt.”

