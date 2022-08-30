Wisconsin teen makes national barefoot waterski team, will compete in world competition in Australia

With over 15,000 lakes, open water isn't too hard to find in Wisconsin.

"You got Lake Michigan and all these small lakes like Paddock Lake that people just ski on," says Carter Boerman, barefoot waterskier out of Paddock Lake.

When you're into a sport like barefoot waterskiing, it's hard to stay on land.

"All you need is a rope and a wet suit pretty much, and a boat to pull you," says Boerman. "It's the best feeling ever, it's like an adrenaline rush, and whenever you stand up your passes or land that big jump, there's nothing like it. You got goosebumps and you want to keep on doing it."

Bitten by the ultimate water bug, Boerman is a 16-year-old kid living the dream.

"Three years ago probably, I started going to tournaments and realizing that I can do this if I work hard enough. It's been cool to see myself progress and get better," says Boerman.

Jumping out on the water at the age of nine, Boerman quickly learned the ins and outs of the barefoot sport.

"Some water, if it's warmer or hotter, it can feel like it's slippy or really hard. If the water is rough, it makes it like 20 times harder to do everything, so you need pretty calm water," says Boerman.

Today this Wisconsin native is a proud member of the USA National Barefoot Waterski Team.

"I've skied three nationals so far. I was gonna ski the 2020 Worlds but it got canceled because of COVID, so it was like an online thing. But, I'm hoping to go and do really well at the 2023 Worlds in Australia," says Boerman.

Spending most of his summer training, his feet and his determination will take him wherever he wants to go.

"Down in Florida, in Winterhaven, I ski at the World Barefoot Center and there are a bunch of kids my age and we all ski down there and make each other better," says Boerman.

But with the school year approaching, Boerman's training will continue in the water, where it all started...Paddock Lake.

"You can always improve and get better, there is always new stuff to learn. It really mentally challenges you with fear and overcoming challenges," says Boerman.

In February, Boerman will pack up his wetsuit and head to Australia to show the world how Wisconsin makes waves.

If you would like to support Carter and his teammates make the trip down under, you can donate on their website.

