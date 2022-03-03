Wisconsin students send messages of support to Ukrainian kids fleeing war

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. — Acts of kindness, no matter how big or small, are encouraged everyday at Yorkville School. So, students are sending messages of support to Ukrainian children feeling war in their country.

"Everyone is looking for a way to help right now with this crisis," said 4k teacher Shannon Elsner. "And a friend of mine has a connection to a person in Poland who is volunteering at a refugee camp there."

Elsner told the school guidance counselor about the connection, and the guidance counselor brought the idea of sending homemade cards to Chantel Riley's 8th grade homeroom class.

Riley said her students ran with the idea.

"One student in the class said, 'hey, maybe we should use Google Translate and it can be even more personable," Riley said. "On some of them they put the English words along with it."

The cards share messages like 'we're praying for you,' and 'we're thinking of you.'

8th graders Cody and Anitha each made a card and said they hope the cards lift spirits and help the kids fleeing war to feel cared for.

"A lot of times things are taken for granted and I think this really did open their eyes to realize what is happening around the world," Riley said.

About 30 cards were made by students at Yorkville and are on their way to the refugee camp in Poland.

