Wisconsin State Senate to vote on legislative maps Tuesday

The Wisconsin State Senate will vote on legislative maps Tuesday. Those maps are expected to heavily impact this year's election cycle.

This is the second time this year the legislature will try to change the boundaries before the state Supreme Court issues an order.

Republican leaders are talking about passing maps drawn by Governor Tony Evers without any changes.

This story will be updated when that vote happens.



