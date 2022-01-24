Watch
Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper injured when rear-ended during traffic stop on I-39

Posted at 8:12 AM, Jan 24, 2022
POYNETTE, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper was injured after his vehicle was rear-ended by motorist in an SUV on Interstate 39 near Poynette.

Authorities say the trooper’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The crash occurred around 11 a.m. Sunday while the officer was inside his cruiser during a traffic stop. Investigators say the driver of a Honda Pilot lost control of the car and hit the cruiser. The driver of the SUV was not injured. The accident caused significant delays on I-39-90 southbound.

