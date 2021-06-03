Wisconsin State Fair looking to hire employees at job fair

WEST ALLIS — The Wisconsin State Fair is looking for employees to help work the annual fair.

They're holding a job fair Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Exposition Center at Wisconsin State Fair Park. Attendees should enter the park at Gate 4 or 5, or walk-in through the pedestrian gate at the corner of S. 84th Street and W. Greenfield Avenue.

On-site interviews will be conducted and applicants will fill out employment documents if their interview is successful. The job fair will operate under current CDC guidelines.

Staff is needed for admissions, agriculture, facility services and public safety.

Employees will be required to work all 11 days at the fair, from August 5 to August 15. You must be at least 16 years-old to be hired. Applicants over 18 years-old must pass a criminal background check.

If you plan to attend the job fair you're asked to bring a resume (if you have one), proof of eligibility to work in the United States (for I-9 verification), and a driver's license or other form of identification like a school ID or birth certificate.

