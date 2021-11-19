Watch
Wisconsin State Fair gears up for Christmas with new candy cane cream puff

Wisconsin State Fair
New Candy Cane Cream Puffs will be available in December.
Posted at 8:32 PM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 21:34:04-05

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Christmas is only 37 days away and Wisconsin State Fair has a way for you to get into the season of joy and gift-giving.

On Thursday, Wisconsin State Fair revealed its latest delicious duo ahead of the holiday season: Cocoa and Candy Cane Cream Puffs.

The new flavors, presented by Prairie Farms Dairy, will be available at the Cream Puff Drive-Thru Dec. 9 through Dec. 12.

The drive-thru will be at the Wisconsin State Fair Park, 640 S. 84th St., in West Allis. All vehicles picking up should enter Gate 5 off of 84th and Schlinger.

Pickup dates Thursday through Saturday are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

You can order now by clicking here.

