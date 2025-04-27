Wisconsin State Fair announces music lineup for Bank Five Nine Amphitheater

The Wisconsin State Fair has announced the lineup of musical performances to be featured at the Bank Five Nine Amphitheater.

Guests can get amped about nightly headliners and daily performances, along with a new Taylor-inspired dance party, so bring your friendship bracelets!

The Bank Five Nine Amphitheater will feature these headliners:

Journey from the Heart - Thursday, July 31

Here Come the Mummies - Friday and Saturday, Aug. 1 and 2

Los Fugitivos - Sunday, Aug. 3

Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone - Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 4 and 5

Too Hype Crew - Wednesday, Aug. 4

Hairbangers Ball - Thursday, Aug. 7

Ying Yang Twins - Friday, Aug. 8

Taylor Inspired Dance Party - Saturday, Aug. 9

Pat McCurdy - Sunday, Aug. 10

In addition to nightly headliners, the iconic Kids From Wisconsin will perform all 11 days of the State Fair. For the full amphitheater lineup, click here.

Bank Five Nine Amphitheater shows are included in State Fair admission. Tickets are on sale now for $14 through Sunday, April 27. Click here for tickets.

The Wisconsin State Fair will take place from July 31 until Aug. 10.

