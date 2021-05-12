Wisconsin State Fair announces Foreigner will play Main Stage

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin State Fair announced Wednesday that Foreigner will play at the Main Stage Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Opening the show is ASIA featuring John Payne, the state fair says.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 20 at 9 a.m. at WiStateFair.com. All seating for the show is reserved and tickets will be $45 and $50. Each concert ticket includes admission to the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair for the day of the show when purchased in advance, according to a statement from fair organizers.

Tickets are available for pre-sale for Friends of the Fair, a membership benefitting The Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation. The non-profit organization that helps support the Fair and State Fair Park initiatives. Become a Friend of the Fair by visiting WSFPFoundation.org, according to the fair.

