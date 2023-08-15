Wisconsin State Fair 2023 attendance caps 1 million, officials say

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Wisconsin State Fair said Tuesday that 1,043,350 people attended the 2023 fair. According to a news release, the Wisconsin Bakers Association also served 307,000 Original Cream Puffs, and more than 10,000 competitive exhibit and animal entries were judged and showcased.

Check out the other statistics State Fair officials released:

The Governor’s Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction raised a record-breaking $403,150; the Governor’s Blue Ribbon Meat Products Auction raised more than $105,000; and the Blue Ribbon Dairy Products Auction raised $50,155.

The Sporkies: WürstBar served nearly 25,285 orders of Beer Cheese Wisconsin Lava Cakes as the first-place Sporkies winner and Old Fashioned Sipper Club served 9,342 Ferris Mules as the first-place inaugural Drinkies winner.

The next Wisconsin State Fair is held Thursday, Aug. 1 – Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024.

Read the State Fair release below:









WISCONSIN STATE FAIR REVEALS OUTSTANDING ATTENDANCE



WEST ALLIS, Wis. – August 15, 2023 – The 172nd Wisconsin State Fair, presented byUScellular, closed out on Sunday evening after



11 outstanding days. Wisconsin State Fair officials are delighted to announce 1,043,350 Fairgoers visited the annual event this



year located just outside of Milwaukee.



“We’re blown away by the commitment our incredible Fairgoers, exhibitors, vendors, and staff have that continue to make



the Wisconsin State Fair a time-honored tradition,” said Shari Black, Executive Director and CEO of Wisconsin State Fair Park.



“Thank you to all who helped showcase our state during the best 11 days of summer.”



Over 10,000 competitive exhibit and animal entries were judged and showcased at the year’s Wisconsin State Fair. Every



corner of Wisconsin State Fair Park was well manicured with nearly 24,000 plants, cared for by our in-house flower crew.



The Governor’s Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction raised a record-breaking $403,150; the Governor’s Blue Ribbon Meat Products



Auction raised more than $105,000; and the Blue Ribbon Dairy Products Auction raised $50,155. A significant portion of



funds raised at these auctions benefit Wisconsin’s youth agriculture programs and provide scholarships.



The Wisconsin Bakers Association served 307,000 Original Cream Puffs to Fairgoers, ready to get their taste of Wisconsin’s



most iconic dessert. The Sporkies, the Wisconsin State Fair food competition, celebrated a decade of serving up incredible



Fair dishes. WürstBar served nearly 25,285 orders of Beer Cheese Wisconsin Lava Cakes as the first place Sporkies winner



and Old Fashioned Sipper Club served 9,342 Ferris Mules as the first place inaugural Drinkies winner.



The 2023 Wisconsin State Fair truly offered something for everyone. With nearly 100,000 rides on the Giant Slide to 25,000



visits to the all-new spectacular Cirque at the Fair attraction to the nostalgia of the first bite of that Original Cream Puff, the



old and new blend seamlessly at the Wisconsin State Fair. The Wisconsin State Fair team is already busy preparing for the



2024 event, which will take place Thursday, Aug. 1 – Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024.



About the Wisconsin State Fair



The 2024 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by UScellular, will take place Aug. 1 – 11. The State Fair offers a unique experience



to all who attend and is an exceptional value. Enjoy dozens of FREE entertainment stages, exciting rides and games in



SpinCity, thousands of animals, endless family activities, events, contests, shopping vendors, and culinary delights.



For more information, visit WiStateFair.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.





