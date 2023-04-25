Wisconsin State Fair 2023 Amphitheater headliners announced

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Fair organizers on Tuesday released the lineup for their Bank Five Nine Amphitheater headliners.

The 2023 Wisconsin State Fair takes place Aug. 3 – 13.

These are the headliners for the amphitheater:



Thursday, Aug. 3 Journey Unauthorized

Friday, Aug. 4 Here Come the Mummies

Saturday, Aug. 5 Here Come the Mummies

Sunday, Aug. 6 Geru y Su Legión 7

Monday, Aug. 7 Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone

Tuesday, Aug. 8 Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone

Wednesday, Aug. 9 Hairbangers Ball

Thursday, Aug. 10 Too Hype Crew

Friday, Aug. 11 Great White

Saturday, Aug. 12 The Entertainer

Sunday, Aug. 13 Pat McCurdy

Bank Five Nine Amphitheater shows are free with State Fair admission. Tickets are available on their website.

Read the announcement below:

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip