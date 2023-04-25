Wisconsin State Fair 2023 Amphitheater headliners announced

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Fair organizers on Tuesday released the lineup for their Bank Five Nine Amphitheater headliners.
The 2023 Wisconsin State Fair takes place Aug. 3 – 13.
These are the headliners for the amphitheater:
- Thursday, Aug. 3 Journey Unauthorized
- Friday, Aug. 4 Here Come the Mummies
- Saturday, Aug. 5 Here Come the Mummies
- Sunday, Aug. 6 Geru y Su Legión 7
- Monday, Aug. 7 Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
- Tuesday, Aug. 8 Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
- Wednesday, Aug. 9 Hairbangers Ball
- Thursday, Aug. 10 Too Hype Crew
- Friday, Aug. 11 Great White
- Saturday, Aug. 12 The Entertainer
- Sunday, Aug. 13 Pat McCurdy
Bank Five Nine Amphitheater shows are free with State Fair admission. Tickets are available on their website.
Read the announcement below:
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.