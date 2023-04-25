Watch Now
Wisconsin State Fair 2023 Amphitheater headliners announced

The Wisconsin State Fair
Posted at 9:27 AM, Apr 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-25 10:27:50-04

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Fair organizers on Tuesday released the lineup for their Bank Five Nine Amphitheater headliners.

The 2023 Wisconsin State Fair takes place Aug. 3 – 13.

These are the headliners for the amphitheater:

  • Thursday, Aug. 3 Journey Unauthorized
  • Friday, Aug. 4 Here Come the Mummies
  • Saturday, Aug. 5 Here Come the Mummies
  • Sunday, Aug. 6 Geru y Su Legión 7
  • Monday, Aug. 7 Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
  • Tuesday, Aug. 8 Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
  • Wednesday, Aug. 9 Hairbangers Ball
  • Thursday, Aug. 10 Too Hype Crew
  • Friday, Aug. 11 Great White
  • Saturday, Aug. 12 The Entertainer
  • Sunday, Aug. 13 Pat McCurdy

Bank Five Nine Amphitheater shows are free with State Fair admission. Tickets are available on their website.

Read the announcement below:

