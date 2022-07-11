Wisconsin State Fair 2022 hosts weeklong hiring initiative

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Fair starts its weeklong hiring initiative for the fair starting this Tuesday, July 12.

Jobs range from administration, agriculture, facility services to public safety.

Applicants should bring their resume, proof of U.S. work eligibility, social security card, and COVID vaccination card.

The State Fair is from Aug. 4 - Aug. 14.

The interviews will be completed at the fairgrounds at 640 S. 84th St. in West Allis.

Click here to learn more on their website.

The hiring event will be held at the following days/times:

Tuesday, July 12 4 – 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 13 1 – 5 p.m. Thursday, July 14 4 – 8 p.m. Friday, July 15 1 – 5 p.m. Saturday, July 16 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip