Wisconsin State Fair 2022 hosts weeklong hiring initiative

The Wisconsin State Fair
Posted at 10:30 AM, Jul 11, 2022
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Fair starts its weeklong hiring initiative for the fair starting this Tuesday, July 12.

Jobs range from administration, agriculture, facility services to public safety.

Applicants should bring their resume, proof of U.S. work eligibility, social security card, and COVID vaccination card.

The State Fair is from Aug. 4 - Aug. 14.

The interviews will be completed at the fairgrounds at 640 S. 84th St. in West Allis.

Click here to learn more on their website.

The hiring event will be held at the following days/times:

Tuesday, July 124 – 8 p.m.
Wednesday, July 13                                      1 – 5 p.m.
Thursday, July 144 – 8 p.m.
Friday, July 151 – 5 p.m.
Saturday, July 1610 a.m. – 2 p.m.

