A Wisconsin sex offender was sentenced to six years in prison on Tuesday after intentionally starting a fire, displacing several people in Milwaukee in 2021.

Darrell Chambliss, 31, was sentenced to six years in prison and three years of supervised release for arson, according to the Department of Justice.

According to court records, Chambliss started a fire in the upper unit of a duplex in Milwaukee on Feb. 6, 2021. He lived in the home with a former romantic partner who he abused, the Department of Justice said in a news release Thursday.

When the victim did not return home on Feb. 6, 2021, Chambliss threatened her and recorded himself putting a mattress pad on the top of their stove. Law enforcement found three separate locations where fires were intentionally started inside the home, officials say.

Both units in the duplex were rendered inhabitable, displacing both the victim Chambliss abused, and the family that lived in the unit below.

According to the Department of Justice, Chambliss was a convicted sex offender with prior convictions at the time of the arson. His prior convictions include first-degree sexual assault of a child, battery, and criminal trespass to a dwelling. Officials say he had also previously threatened to commit other arsons with earlier domestic violence situations.

