Wisconsin SeniorCare Program to cover vaccines received at pharmacies

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin's SeniorCare Program will cover certain vaccines that members receive in pharmacies.

Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) made the announcement Monday that the program received approval from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

Vaccines covered include those that protect against shingles, tetanus, meningitis, and Hepatitis A and B. DHS says these vaccines are recommended by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices for adults aged 65 and older.

According to DHS, members with other insurance that covers vaccines, such as Medicare Part D, must first utilize their primary coverage and then SeniorCare will cover any copays or deductibles. SeniorCare members with Medicare Part B coverage, must continue to get some vaccines—such as those that protect against the flu, pneumonia, or COVID-19—at a doctor’s office.

