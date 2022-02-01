Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wisconsin senator, representative request probe of Palestinian-American's death

items.[0].image.alt
Nasser Nasser/AP
FILE - Mourners carry the body of Omar Assad, 80, during his funeral in the West Bank village of Jiljiliya, north of Ramallah, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Two members of Wisconsin's congressional delegation asked the Biden administration Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, to investigate how a Palestinian-American who lived in Milwaukee before moving back to his home village died at a West Bank checkpoint. Assad, 78, died after Israeli troops stopped him at a checkpoint in his native village of Jiljilya during the early morning hours of Jan. 12, according to family members and media reports. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser, File)
Omar Asaad
Posted at 6:21 AM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 07:21:22-05

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two members of Wisconsin's congressional delegation are asking the Biden administration to investigate the death of a former Milwaukee resident in the West Bank.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Rep. Gwen Moore sent a letter Monday to Secretary of State Antony Blinken asking for a investigation into the Jan. 12 death of 78-year-old Omar Assad.

He died after Israeli troops stopped him at a checkpoint in the village of Jiljilya. An autopsy found he died of a heart attack caused by “external violence.”

Assad's family says he was born in Jiljilya but lived in Milwaukee for about three decades and became a U.S. citizen before returning to the village to retire in 2009.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Wiinter Olympics 480x360.png

2022 Winter Olympics: See the latest updates from Beijing