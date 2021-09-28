Watch
Wisconsin Senate to vote on stiffer animal abuse penalties

Posted at 3:43 PM, Sep 28, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Senate has approved a bill that would increase the penalty for abusing animals in Wisconsin.

The Republican-authored bill would increase the penalty from a $500 fine to a felony punishable by three-and-a-half years in prison if the perpetrator knows or should have known that his or her actions could result in serious injury to the animal.

Anyone who intentionally causes serious injury to an animal would be guilty of a felony punishable by up to six years in prison. The Senate passed the measure on a voice vote Tuesday. It goes next to the state Assembly.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

