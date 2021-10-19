Watch
Wisconsin Senate to vote on longer work hours for teenagers

Scott Bauer/AP
FILE - This Oct. 10, 2012, file photo shows a man walking by the Wisconsin state Capitol in Madison. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File)
Wisconsin State Capitol
Posted at 9:31 AM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 10:31:29-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Teenagers would be allowed to work longer hours over the busy summer tourism months in Wisconsin under a bill up for approval in the state Senate.

The measure up for a vote Wednesday is backed by Republicans and the state’s hotel, restaurant and grocery industries, but opposed by Democrats and the Wisconsin AFL-CIO.

Current law does not allow 14- and 15-year-olds to work later than 7 p.m. from after Labor Day until May 31 and no later than 9 p.m. over the summer.

The bill would allow employees under age 16 to work until 9:30 p.m. before a school day and up until 11 p.m. when they don’t have school the next day.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

