Wisconsin Senate to pass critical race theory ban

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin public schools would be prohibited from teaching students and training employees about concepts such as systemic racism and implicit bias under a Republican bill the state Senate is poised to send to Gov. Tony Evers.

The Democratic Evers will almost certainly veto the measure, which the GOP-controlled Assembly passed on a party line vote in September.

The measure up for Senate approval Tuesday has no Democratic co-sponsors, but they don’t have the votes to stop it in the Legislature. Republicans don’t have the votes to override the expected Evers veto.

